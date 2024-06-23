Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. 4,392,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.39. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.58 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.