Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

NYSEARCA:XHE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $84.28. 7,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $257.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

