Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.44. The stock had a trading volume of 179,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,241. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.01 and a 200-day moving average of $231.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $252.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

