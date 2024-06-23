Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 80,130 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,130 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. 590,161 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

