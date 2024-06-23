Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Huntsman by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,055. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.07. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

