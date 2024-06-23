Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 2,439 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.49. 72,251,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

