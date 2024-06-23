Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,655,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank raised their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

