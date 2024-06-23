Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $592,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 203,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,511. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

