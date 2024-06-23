Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. 9,938,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

