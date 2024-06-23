Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.11. The company had a trading volume of 308,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,353. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.52 and its 200-day moving average is $181.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.