Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $523,000 Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,055 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,412,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after buying an additional 108,549 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after buying an additional 2,043,520 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,084,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3,420.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,683 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JQUA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. 301,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,350. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $53.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

