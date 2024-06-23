Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $3,913,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,568,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 2,659,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $41.02.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FTRE. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

