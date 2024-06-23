Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,908 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Flowers Foods worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,533,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,690,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after purchasing an additional 125,761 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

