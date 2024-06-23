Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 4,050 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,538,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

View Our Latest Report on ALSN

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.