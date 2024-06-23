Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,692,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,609,000. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $7,079,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,485. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.88. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

