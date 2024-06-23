San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 122,894 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,894 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

FTSM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,806. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

