San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,659 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 307,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 79,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BCX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.92. 206,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,646. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

