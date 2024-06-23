SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) & XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Head to Head Comparison

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and XTI Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $710,000.00 N/A -$9.19 million N/A N/A XTI Aerospace $4.56 million 1.00 -$45.95 million N/A N/A

SaverOne 2014 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XTI Aerospace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.9% of SaverOne 2014 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SaverOne 2014 and XTI Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A XTI Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and XTI Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A XTI Aerospace -982.52% -505.62% -105.53%

Volatility & Risk

SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XTI Aerospace has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SaverOne 2014 beats XTI Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

