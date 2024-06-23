Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

SCHD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. 2,798,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

