Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

STX opened at $103.08 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $107.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after buying an additional 443,768 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

