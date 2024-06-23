Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 570 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The firm has a market cap of $454.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

