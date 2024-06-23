Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,502 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. 3,118,761 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.