Security Financial Services INC. Has $8.26 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 370,483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $36.66.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

