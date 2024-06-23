Security Financial Services INC. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100,886 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 104,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,503 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 217,445 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,900,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,179. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.