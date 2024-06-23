Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 695 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,904,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,573. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $637.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

