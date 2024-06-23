Security Financial Services INC. Sells 38,530 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,530 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $197.72. 51,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.90. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.94 and a 1-year high of $199.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

