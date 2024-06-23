Security Financial Services INC. Sells 72 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $263.93. The stock had a trading volume of 220,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,186. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $266.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

