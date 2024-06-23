Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) PT Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.85. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

