Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

SHEL stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Shell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

