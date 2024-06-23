Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $18,672,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $866,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,750. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

