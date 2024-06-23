Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 18.4% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $19,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,974,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,293,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.34. 165,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,130. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

