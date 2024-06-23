Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.34. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,862,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $13,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

