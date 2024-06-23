Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 937,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after acquiring an additional 398,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,907,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,453,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,131 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.34. The company had a trading volume of 691,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,387. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day moving average is $128.64.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.