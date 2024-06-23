Silvaco Group’s (SVCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVCO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvaco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SVCO

Silvaco Group Stock Down 1.4 %

About Silvaco Group

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.