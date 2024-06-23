Single Point Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,656,000 after buying an additional 409,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 216.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 124,123 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.51. 541,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,210. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.