Single Point Partners LLC Has $25.84 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

