Single Point Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWM traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $200.35. 37,570,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,924,614. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.81 and its 200-day moving average is $200.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

