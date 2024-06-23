Single Point Partners LLC Sells 8,821 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,758,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
