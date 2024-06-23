Single Point Partners LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

ESGV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.53. 145,214 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

