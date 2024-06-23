Songbird (SGB) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Songbird token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $158.25 million and $393,310.72 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,873,463,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

