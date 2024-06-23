SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Raised by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,786 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,377.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,345,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,334 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,037. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

