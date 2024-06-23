SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.92% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KCE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,261. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $80.19 and a 1-year high of $113.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.