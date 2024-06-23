Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$875.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.2 million. Steelcase also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.850-1.000 EPS.

SCS opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

SCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

