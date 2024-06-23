Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $90.30 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $90.30 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,819,211 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

