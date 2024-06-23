Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 23rd (AEMD, AGR, AGRX, AHPI, ATHX, ATRI, AUMN, AXDX, AY, BTX)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, June 23rd:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visionary (NASDAQ:GV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

