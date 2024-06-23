StockNews.com Downgrades Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Ennis Stock Down 1.4 %

Ennis stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $569.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.43. Ennis has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ennis

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

