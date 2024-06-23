StockNews.com Downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Sell

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,915,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,116,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $9,609,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

