StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 1.4 %

NTZ stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.