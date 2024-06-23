StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Trading Up 1.4 %
NTZ stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natuzzi
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.