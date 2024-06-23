StockNews.com Lowers Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of HVT opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $406.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

