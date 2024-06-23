StockNews.com Lowers Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LEN. Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.47.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $151.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

